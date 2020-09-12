Australia wins first ODI

Australia defeated England by 19 runs to win the first One-Day International at Old Trafford on Friday.
World champion England, set 295 for victory, finished on 275 for nine as Australia defeated its arch-rival for just the third time in 14 ODIs.
Steve Smith passes concussion test
Meanwhile, star Australian batsman Steve Smith has been cleared to take part in the second ODI after passing a second concussion test on Saturday.
Smith was a late withdrawal from Friday’s first ODI after sustaining a blow on the head in the nets from a throw-down by a coaching staff member on the eve of the match.
The scores:
Australia 294/9 in 50 overs (G. Maxwell 77, M. Marsh 73, M. Wood 3/54, J. Archer 3/57) bt England 275/9 in 50 overs (S. Billings 118, J. Bairstow 84, A. Zampa 4/55, J. Hazlewood 3/26).
Australia won by 19 runs and leads three-match series 1-0.
Second match: Sept. 13 (Sunday), 5.30 p.m. IST.
