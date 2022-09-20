Cricket

Australia win toss, ask India to bat

India’s Virat Kohli bats in nets during a practice session at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 18, 2022, ahead of their first Twenty20 international cricket match against Australia.

India’s Virat Kohli bats in nets during a practice session at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 18, 2022, ahead of their first Twenty20 international cricket match against Australia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against India in the series-opening first T20I here on Tuesday.

The big-hitting Tim David is making his debut for Australia.

For India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant are not playing this game. Dinesh Karthik will keep the wickets for the hosts.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.


