Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey equals international record of 8 catches in an innings

Carey held eight catches for South Australia State in a limited-overs win over Queensland

February 14, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Adelaide

PTI
File picture of Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey

File picture of Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia's test wicketkeeper Alex Carey has equalled an international record with his eight catches Wednesday in a domestic one-day cricket match.

Carey held eight catches for South Australia State in a limited-overs win over Queensland in his first 50-over match since being replaced as Australia's first-choice white ball wicketkeeper at the World Cup in India last year.

He took five catches off the bowling of Jordan Buckingham and equaled the List A world record with his eighth catch to dismiss Matt Kuhnemann.

Two other wicketkeepers have taken eight catches in a List A innings, both in England. Derek Taylor set the record playing for Somerset in 1982 and Worcestershire's James Pipe matched it in 2021.

