T20 World Cup | Australia win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Dubai

28 October 2021 19:35 IST

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in their ICC T20 World Cup game here on Thursday.

Sri Lanka made one change to their playing XI, bringing in spinner Mahesh Theekshana in place of pacer Binura Fernando. Australia are playing an unchanged team.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Advertising

Advertising