Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2 | Australia reach 188/2 as rain stops play

The Indian bowlers didn't concede too many runs as they continued bowling with a heavy leg-side field but at the same time didn't look penetrative enough to cause any damage to the opposition.

Australia lost the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne as they reached 213 for 3 against India when rain stopped play for the second time during the first session on the second day of the third Test here on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne was caught by skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the slip off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling for 91 having added exactly 100 runs with his mentor Steve Smith (52 batting, 118 balls), who scored his first half-century of the series.

Labuschagne during his innings faced 196 balls and hit 11 boundaries while Smith has seven hits to the fence to his credit.

Siraj did appeal for a leg before against Smith but India lost a DRS call in the process as the ball seemed to be way above the stumps.

For India, Siraj (1/60 in 20 overs), Navdeep Saini (1/32 in 7 overs) and Jadeja (1/20 in 8 overs) have got a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Australia 213/3 in 72 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 91, Steve Smith 52 batting, Will Pucovski 62, Mohd Siraj 1/60, Navdeep Saini 1/32, R jadeja 1/20) vs India.