Australia vs India | The Aussies arrive with a set strategy

As the Australian team embarks on a three-match One-Day International series against India it will draw inspiration from the remarkable victory it earned here last year. After losing the first two matches, the Aussies scripted a fine comeback to take the series 3-2.

Aaron Finch, who leads the side for the series starting here next Tuesday, said all would depend on the execution of plans to counter the Indian bowling unit.

The challenges

“You have got different challenges. You have guys like (Jasprit) Bumrah who can move the ball… you have the consistency of (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep (Yadav), so you can’t take the challenges lightly. You have to be prepared with your own gameplan to take them on,” Finch said on Friday.

“At the end of the day, it’s international cricket, you can’t take anything lightly. You can’t put more emphasis on one over the other, otherwise you can find yourself coming up pretty short,” the captain said.

The last ODI series against India had also made Finch realise that in India the players need to really stick to the basics.

“A lot of the time you can get caught up in worrying about things that aren’t all that relevant. At the end of the day, all you have to do is stick to the basics. We have seen that in these conditions,” Finch said.

“The pleasing thing from the last tour was how we were able to come back from 0-2 down to win 3-2. That made a really big statement. Once you get behind in the series, you don’t give up, you keep chipping in one game at a time and try to get back in to the series bit by bit,” he said.

Coming to India on the back of Test series wins against Pakistan and New Zealand, Finch said: “One big challenge is to continue winning and keep improving, especially in the away conditions.

“Most teams in the world are now comfortable playing at home. For us, to go away and continue to win and challenge the best teams in the world on a regular basis is really important,” Finch said.

Focus on Agar

With spin likely to play a key role, Australia is also pinning its hopes on left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.

“The package that he brings with his batting and left-arm spin is going to be really important. He is someone we are hoping can fill the role of an all-rounder more often.”