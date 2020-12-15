Australia vs India | Rahane mindful of the perils of twilight zone in series-opener

Pace of pink ball changes in those 40-50 minutes, feels India vice-captain

While a journalist was sorting out a technical glitch during Ajinkya Rahane’s virtual interaction on Tuesday, the India vice-captain turned to team manager Girish Dongre and muttered in Marathi (rough translation): “Doesn’t feel like I’m addressing a press conference, feels like I am talking to myself”.

Forced to live in a biosecure bubble for the last five months, Rahane may have started feeling the heat, especially since his family has returned to Mumbai from Sydney.

However, as he has displayed during the two warm-up games, the bubble hasn’t deterred him from entering the zone that every batsman desires to be in ahead of a big series.

In his element

Less than 48 hours before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rahane was in his element, even off the field. A master of dead-batting questions, he didn’t spell out any details about India’s combination, be it the opener’s slot or the wicketkeeper’s.

He stuck to “taking one game at a time” and “not looking too far ahead” cliches when asked about the bigger role of leading the side for the last three Tests of the series, but opened up about the challenges posed by the pink ball. He stressed that the most testing phase for a batsman during the series-opener, which begins in Adelaide on Thursday, would be the twilight period.

“The pace of the red ball stays the same throughout the day. With the pink ball, the pace changes completely in those 40-50 minutes.

“Of course, the new ball moves a little for a while but it gets easy to bat after that,” Rahane said.

“Then the twilight period can be challenging because the pace of the ball increases. Both off the wicket and in the air.

“If we focus hard during this period, it can get slightly easy again. It behaves differently during the day and behaves differently once the lights are on, so that is a challenge.

“As a batsman, focus will be the key. As long as you can focus and concentrate, communication will be the key among the two batsmen. Batting in twilight, those 40-50 minutes is the key. If you bat well in that period, it becomes really good.”

Although Rahane will not be leading the side in Adelaide, it will hold him and the team in good stead were he to see off the twilight zone, especially since he is expected to assume the mantle of captaincy from Virat Kohli after the first Test.