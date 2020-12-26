Australia vs India | Labuschagne appreciates India’s bowling strategy

Solid support: India’s effective bowling effort was complemented by good fielding like this catch by Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss Matthew Wade.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne lauded the Indian bowlers’ strategy of stifling the batsmen with a leg-side field after his side was bowled out for 195 on Saturday.

“In the modern game, people are coming up with new ways and thinking. They came with a leg-side field and bowled very straight, not giving us a scoring chance on the off-side,” said Labuschagne.

The batsman also felt that some set batters, including himself, did not make use of the start. “We had three innocuous dismissals that we probably did not need and, I think all were guys who were set in.”

Still in the game

The 26-year-old, however, felt the host is very much in the game citing how things unfolded in Adelaide where India squandered a first-innings to lead to lose the Test. “We showed in the last game that it doesn’t matter how many you have, you are in the game.”

Not an easy wicket

When asked if Australia’s score was sub-par, Labuschagne felt the wicket was not easy to bat on. “You have to let both teams bat on the wicket.

“This wicket had a little bit more seam and even swing, around the 50th over mark which you don’t see at the MCG at that time.”

Commenting on pacer Mohammed Siraj’s performance, who hit him on the helmet early on in his innings, Labuschagne said, “He is a bit of swing bowler than a seam bowler. He got the ball to swing away from the left-hander Head and showed his skills, especially around the 60th over. We have to make sure we understand what they are trying to do and combat that.”

