Australia vs India | Have our plans in place for Kohli: Langer

Coach calls Australia versus India ‘a great rivalry and a great series’

Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday hailed the compelling rivalry between India and Australia, while explaining why it has always had allure and sparked the best games.

“This is a great series, a great rivalry that has been built up for a long time between Australia and India... a great rivalry for world cricket I think,” Langer said at a virtual media interaction on Tuesday.

Langer alluded to the 2-1 Test series win in India in 2004 as a watershed moment of his playing career. “I've said many times, beating India in India in 2004 was Mount Everest of my career because we knew how hard it was!” Langer said.

“In the past, India has found it hard to win over here (Australia). I guess I've never heard Virat (Kohli) say it but beating us over here last time... (2018-19) — these moments are very important in each of our cricket, whether as individuals or as a collective experience."

Langer credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for promoting a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the players. “We will play tough cricket, but in the spirit it’s meant to be played. That’s one of the benefits of the IPL, I think. The guys get to know each other. There's a good relationship... All things said I can't wait... Bring it on, Thursday!"

The Virat showdown

Asked about Australia’s plans against Kohli the batsman, and whether the side will engage him if he gets fired up, Langer said, “What we talk about is how to get Virat out. He is such a great player, we don't talk about whether we taunt him or not. That’s rubbish... We play on the skill, not on emotions, at least we try to,” Langer said.

“He is a great player and a great leader. I have got so much respect for him but we are going to be really well planned for him because we know how important he is for India as a leader and as a batsman. So, we will have our plans in place.”