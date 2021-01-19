Cricket

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Day 5 | India 183/3 at tea

Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara, left, and Shubman Gill talk during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia on January 19, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Brisbane 19 January 2021 11:03 IST
Updated: 19 January 2021 11:07 IST

India were 183 for three at tea on day five, needing another 145 runs for victory in the final Test against Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Australia 369 and 294. India 326 and 183/3 in 63 overs (Shubman Gill 91, Cheteshwar Pujara batting 43; Pat Cummins 2/22).

Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings 369 India 1st Innings 336 Australia 2nd Innings 294 India 2nd Innings (Target 328 in 97 overs) Rohit Sharma c Paine b Cummins 7 Shubman Gill c Smith b Lyon 91 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 43 Ajinkya Rahane c Paine b Cummins 24 Rishabh Pant batting 10 Extras (b-6, nb-2) 8 Total (For 3 wkts, 63 Overs) 183 Fall of Wickets: 1-18, 2-132, 3-167 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-0-62-0, Josh Hazlewood 14-3-41-0, Pat Cummins 17-8-22-2, Cameron Green 3-1-10-0, Nathan Lyon 17-4-42-1.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Sport Cricket
Test cricket
Read more...