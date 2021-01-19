Aus vs Ind 4th Test Day 5 | India 183/3 at tea

Brisbane

19 January 2021 11:03 IST

India were 183 for three at tea on day five, needing another 145 runs for victory in the final Test against Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Australia 369 and 294. India 326 and 183/3 in 63 overs (Shubman Gill 91, Cheteshwar Pujara batting 43; Pat Cummins 2/22).

Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings 369 India 1st Innings 336 Australia 2nd Innings 294 India 2nd Innings (Target 328 in 97 overs) Rohit Sharma c Paine b Cummins 7 Shubman Gill c Smith b Lyon 91 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 43 Ajinkya Rahane c Paine b Cummins 24 Rishabh Pant batting 10 Extras (b-6, nb-2) 8 Total (For 3 wkts, 63 Overs) 183 Fall of Wickets: 1-18, 2-132, 3-167 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-0-62-0, Josh Hazlewood 14-3-41-0, Pat Cummins 17-8-22-2, Cameron Green 3-1-10-0, Nathan Lyon 17-4-42-1.

Advertising

Advertising