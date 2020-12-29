Australia vs India | Extremely frustrating: Paine on his dismissal

29 December 2020 22:32 IST

‘It was a crucial part and if I had got in a partnership, the whole game could’ve changed’

Australian skipper Tim Paine expressed his frustration over the Decision Review System and the third umpire after he was adjudged caught behind in the second innings off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling.

Paine was initially given not out by the on-field umpire before India reviewed the decision during the third day’s play. There was a spike shown on Real Time Snicko (RTS) when the ball went past his bat though there was no mark on his bat when seen through the Hot Spot camera.

Paine was adamant he did not hit and his dismissal at a crucial time in the match was not ideal for his side.

“It was extremely frustrating, no doubt about that. It was a crucial part of the game," said Paine.

Playing well

“I felt like I have been playing pretty well at the start of this series and I thought if I could get in a partnership with [Cameron] Greeny and add another 50 to 100 to 120 runs then the whole game changes,” he added.

Paine revealed he had a chat with the umpires and match officials but said it was not a very productive one.

“My concern yesterday was not with the technology, it was with the precedent that was set in the first innings with (Cheteshwar) Pujara and the fact I just think the decision was made too quickly.”

"He (Paul Wilson, third umpire) did not look at enough replays to see the full evidence, that there was probably a gap between bat and ball. The line itself had started before it went past my bat and it finished again. So there were just lots of things that did not marry up for me. I saw some photos of it, all sorts of things, I just don’t think he took the time to look at the evidence.”

