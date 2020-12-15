Australia vs India | Bowlers can win Tests if we get big totals: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev believes India’s batsmen will have to play a big role in the Test series in Australia and give the bowlers enough runs to work with.
“The bowlers will get used to the line and length [needed on Australian wickets]. But the batsmen will have to play a bigger role. If they get a big total, our bowlers are ready to save the match or win it,” the legendary all-rounder said on the Tissot Presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time show.
Kapil is happy with the way the pacers have shaped up. “Speed-wise, all the three fast bowlers — Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah — bowl regularly at 145kmph; that’s the strength. We had this previously, too, but it was not so consistent as a unit.”
He also felt that Rohit Sharma will be a big asset in Australia. “He is a great cricketer... in Australia, he will be very useful. Rohit has the right approach.”
