Australia vs India, 1st Test | India opt to bat after winning toss

The Australian cricket team walk onto the oval for the opening ceremony before their cricket test match against India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Adelaide 17 December 2020 10:22 IST
Updated: 17 December 2020 10:40 IST

While India named their playing XI a day before the day/night pink ball match, Australia have included rookie all-rounder Cameron Green in their line-up.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against Australia here on Thursday.

The Teams

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia: Tim Paine (c & wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travid Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

