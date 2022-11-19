  1. EPaper
Australia wins toss, opt to bat in second ODI against England

November 19, 2022 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - SYDNEY

AP
Australia’s Travis Head bats during the one day cricket international between England and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Australia’s Travis Head bats during the one day cricket international between England and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Stand-in captain Josh Hazlewood won the toss and Australia will bat first in the second one-day international against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Hazlewood took over for Pat Cummins, who was rested for the match.

“We just think this wicket might deteriorate throughout the game," Hazlewood said.

Australia made two changes with Hazlewood replacing Cummins in the attack and as skipper, while Mitch Marsh will be the allrounder in place of Cameron Green.

England made four changes with acting captain Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes all coming in. Regular captain Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Luke Wood and Olly Stone were left out.

Australia beat England by six wickets in the first match on Thursday at Adelaide Oval. The teams conclude the series on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlwood (captain).

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali (captain), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid.

