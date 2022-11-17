  1. EPaper
Australia vs England 1st ODI | Pat Cummins win toss, elect to bowl against England

England has given a debut to left-arm pace bowler Luke Wood, while Jason Roy is back at the top of the order.

November 17, 2022 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - Adelaide, Australia

Jason Roy is back in the team after missing the T20 World Cup bus for England. File

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl against England at the Adelaide Oval in the first of three one-day internationals on Thursday.

England, coming off their Twenty20 World Cup win on Sunday, will be looking to continue their celebrations against an Australia team that has a point to prove against the old enemy.

The visitors have given a debut to left-arm pace bowler Luke Wood, while also bringing back Jason Roy at the top of the order.

Australia failed to make the semi-finals of the World Cup after a poor start when they were thrashed by New Zealand.

After former captain Aaron Finch's decision to retire from ODIs, Travis Head opens the batting.

Teams

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

