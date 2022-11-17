Australia vs England 1st ODI | Pat Cummins win toss, elect to bowl against England

November 17, 2022 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - Adelaide, Australia

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl against England at the Adelaide Oval in the first of three one-day internationals on Thursday.

England, coming off their Twenty20 World Cup win on Sunday, will be looking to continue their celebrations against an Australia team that has a point to prove against the old enemy.

The visitors have given a debut to left-arm pace bowler Luke Wood, while also bringing back Jason Roy at the top of the order.

Australia failed to make the semi-finals of the World Cup after a poor start when they were thrashed by New Zealand.

After former captain Aaron Finch's decision to retire from ODIs, Travis Head opens the batting.

Teams

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone