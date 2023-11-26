ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs AUS second T20I | Australia wins toss; opts to bowl against India

November 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

India kept the winning combination intact while Australia made two changes

PTI

Captain Suryakumar Yadav with his Australian counterpart Mathew Wade are seen during the toss at the second T20 international in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Australia brought in all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and leg-spinner Adam Zampa in place of Jason Behrendorff and Aaron Hardie in the two changes to their XI.

India kept their winning combination intact.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after beating Australia by two wickets in the series opener at Vizag.

Teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Matthew Wade (captain, wk), Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

