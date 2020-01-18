Injury to Rohit, Dhawan raises concerns

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan suffered injuries during the second ODI, raising an alarm ahead of Sunday’s decider in Bengaluru.
While Dhawan was hit in the ribs by a short ball from Pat Cummins, Rohit injured his left shoulder while diving on the boundary to stop a boundary in Australia’s chase.
Though Dhawan carried on after receiving treatment, he didn’t field during the Australian innings. While a team spokesperson said Rohit was being assessed by the physio, he insisted that Dhawan “looks fine.”
Bharat for Pant
Rishabh Pant, who suffered a concussion in the series-opener in Mumbai on Tuesday, is being monitored at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and K.S. Bharat was flown as a back-up ahead of Friday’s game.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.