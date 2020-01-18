Cricket

Injury to Rohit, Dhawan raises concerns

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan   | Photo Credit: AFP

K.S. Bharat has flown as a back-up for Rishabh Pant.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan suffered injuries during the second ODI, raising an alarm ahead of Sunday’s decider in Bengaluru.

While Dhawan was hit in the ribs by a short ball from Pat Cummins, Rohit injured his left shoulder while diving on the boundary to stop a boundary in Australia’s chase.

Though Dhawan carried on after receiving treatment, he didn’t field during the Australian innings. While a team spokesperson said Rohit was being assessed by the physio, he insisted that Dhawan “looks fine.”

Bharat for Pant

Rishabh Pant, who suffered a concussion in the series-opener in Mumbai on Tuesday, is being monitored at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and K.S. Bharat was flown as a back-up ahead of Friday’s game.

