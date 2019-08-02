First Ashes Test: Burns digs deep to frustrate Australia

Rory Burns’ unbeaten maiden Test century saw him defy Australia for more than six-and-a-half hours as he led a determined England batting effort in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday.

England was 267 for four at stumps on the second day of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia’s first-innings score of 284.

Standing ovation

Ashes debutant Burns was batting on 125 and he received a huge ovation from the crowd as he walked off. England vice-captain Ben Stokes was 38 not out, having helped Burns add an unbroken 73.

England resumed on 10-0 with Burns four not out and Surrey teammate Jason Roy on six.

But Roy never looked comfortable on Friday and, on 10, edged fast bowler James Pattinson low to Smith at second slip, with England then 22 for one.

Skipper Joe Root had returned to No. 3 in a bid to lead from the front.

But he was almost bowled leaving off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s first ball.

The star batsman had an even luckier break on nine when given out caught behind off Pattinson only for his review to reveal the ball had hit the off-stump without dislodging a bail.

Meanwhile, Burns was content to pick off anything loose, including an over-pitched ball from Pat Cummins he on-drove for four.

Root had another moment of good fortune when given out lbw to recalled paceman Peter Siddle on 14. But in a match already full of overturned decisions, his immediate review revealed an inside edge.

Root cashed in as he too, but fell soon afterwards when he chipped a Siddle slower ball back to the bowler, who took a fine one-handed catch to end a second-wicket partnership of 132.

Then, Joe Denly and Jos Buttler fell cheaply after tea to leave England 194 for four, before Stokes helped revive the innings.

Burns completes century

England was 243 for four with Burns (117) and Stokes (23) at the crease.

Scoreboard

Australia — 1st innings: 284.

England — 1st innings: Rory Burns (batting) 125, Jason Roy c Smith b Pattinson 10, Joe Root c & b Siddle 57, Joe Denly lbw b Pattinson 18, Jos Buttler c Bancroft b Cummins 5, Ben Stokes (batting) 38; Extras (b-5, lb-7, w-2): 14; Total (for four wkts. in 90 overs): 267.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-154, 3-189, 4-194.

Australia bowling: Cummins 21-6-65-1, Pattinson 17-2-54-2, Siddle 21-5-43-1, Lyon 28-4-79-0, Wade 1-0-7-0, Head 2-1-7-0.