Australia to rest test stars for T20 series against Pakistan

Australian men’s team has left out all of its first-choice test team for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan so they can prepare for a five-test series against India starting later this month.

In a congested month of cricket, Australia will play Pakistan in three one-day internationals starting November 4, which is immediately followed by the three-match T20 series starting in Brisbane on November 14.

The third and final T20 is in Hobart on November 18, just four days before the first test against India at Perth.

Only Josh Inglis from the T20 squad is considered an outside possibility of being named to fill the vacant opening batter slot for the first test, with Nathan McSweeney and teenager Sam Konstas seemingly higher in the selection pecking order, along with Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft.

Pace bowlers Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson have been recalled to the white-ball squad after recovering from injuries.

“This group of players have all represented Australia in T20 cricket, so we look forward to them continuing to enhance their international experience throughout this series,” chairman of selectors George Bailey said in a written statement Monday (October 28, 2024).

“It is particularly encouraging to have Xavier, Spencer and Nathan back in the national set-up."

A captain, to replace the incumbent Mitchell Marsh, has not yet been named. Inglis, Adam Zampa, or Glenn Maxwell are seen as the most likely contenders to be skipper for the three games in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart.

Pakistan named its T20 and ODI squads for its Australian tour on Sunday (October 27, 2024).

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

