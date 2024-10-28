GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australia to rest test stars for T20 series against Pakistan

In a congested month of cricket, Australia will play Pakistan in three one-day internationals starting November 4, which is immediately followed by the three-match T20 series starting in Brisbane on November 14

Published - October 28, 2024 08:53 am IST - SYDNEY

AP
A captain, to replace the replace the incumbent Mitchell Marsh has not been decided yet. File

A captain, to replace the replace the incumbent Mitchell Marsh has not been decided yet. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian men’s team has left out all of its first-choice test team for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan so they can prepare for a five-test series against India starting later this month.

In a congested month of cricket, Australia will play Pakistan in three one-day internationals starting November 4, which is immediately followed by the three-match T20 series starting in Brisbane on November 14.

AUS vs PAK series: Muhammad Rizwan named Pakistan’s white-ball captain, replacing Babar Azam

The third and final T20 is in Hobart on November 18, just four days before the first test against India at Perth.

Only Josh Inglis from the T20 squad is considered an outside possibility of being named to fill the vacant opening batter slot for the first test, with Nathan McSweeney and teenager Sam Konstas seemingly higher in the selection pecking order, along with Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft.

Pace bowlers Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson have been recalled to the white-ball squad after recovering from injuries.

“This group of players have all represented Australia in T20 cricket, so we look forward to them continuing to enhance their international experience throughout this series,” chairman of selectors George Bailey said in a written statement Monday (October 28, 2024).

“It is particularly encouraging to have Xavier, Spencer and Nathan back in the national set-up."

Loss in 2018-19 series more hurtful than 2020-21 defeat to India: Pat Cummins

A captain, to replace the incumbent Mitchell Marsh, has not yet been named. Inglis, Adam Zampa, or Glenn Maxwell are seen as the most likely contenders to be skipper for the three games in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart.

Pakistan named its T20 and ODI squads for its Australian tour on Sunday (October 27, 2024).

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:53 am IST

Related Topics

cricket / sport / Pakistan / Australia / Twenty20 / Test cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.