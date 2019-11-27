Australia to guard against complacency in second test against Pakistan

Australia will not be complacent in the second Test against Pakistan this week despite the odds being stacked heavily in their favour, they said, insisting day-night cricket is a “completely different beast.”

The match starting on Friday at Adelaide Oval is a pink-ball affair, which Australian captain Tim Paine said would produce different conditions with generous grass on the pitch and outfield.

“Certainly there’s going to be times during the game where tactics might be slightly different — day-night,” he said.

“We’ll wait and see on the wicket and how the ball handles it, whether it goes soft or if it’ll nip around for the whole game.

“Everyone’s looking forward to it but we do know it’s a completely different beast,” he added.

Australia is overwhelming favourite. It has won all five pink-ball Tests it has played since the concept was launched four years ago, with three of them coming in Adelaide and quick bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins all excelling under lights.

Cummins said the Adelaide Oval at night was “a fast bowler’s dream.”

“Our record there is really good, we know the conditions well, it’ll be a bit of a different game (to Brisbane), I think,” Cummins told cricket.com.au.

“We’ve all spent quite a few long days in the dirt on flat MCG or SCG wickets, so a bit of grass on the wicket, the pink ball zipping around at night — it’s a fast-bowler’s dream.”