ADVERTISEMENT

Australia reach 73 for 1 at lunch; India all set for WTC final berth

March 13, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Australia still need 18 runs to erase the first-innings deficit of 91 runs after India scored 571 in their first essay

PTI

India players await for the DRS decision after appealing for the wicket of Australia’s Travis Head on Day 5 of India vs Australia Test match at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australian batters adopted a risk-free approach to reach 73 for 1 at lunch on the final day of the fourth Test against India as the match meandered towards a dull draw, here on March 13.

Australia still need 18 runs to erase the first-innings deficit of 91 runs after India scored 571 in their first essay. Australia had score 480 in their first effort.

With Sri Lanka not likely to win the opening Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, the Indian team will be a happy unit, going into lunch as they are all set to enter the World Test Championship final.

With the Motera track showing no signs of wear and tear, a result looked improbable even after end of day four but the academic interest was whether India can effect a collapse on day five.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there was no such drama during the fifth morning as Travis Head (45 batting, 96 balls) continued his good form while Marnus Labuschagne (22 batting, 85 balls) was happy to play an ultra-defensive game with no result in sight.

Australia had no chance of forcing a win and their batting unit was justified as they played for a draw on a good batting track.

There were hardly any deliveries that turned and despite their best batter Usman Khawaja's absence due to a leg injury, Australians didn't break any sweat.

Matthew Kuhnemann (6 off 35 balls) did the job given to him as he played the tricky overs in the fourth evening and would consider himself distinctly unlucky to be adjudged leg-before off Ravichandran Ashwin.

Since he wasn't a top-order batter, Mr. Head advised him against taking a DRS but replays showed that it wouldn't have been a bad call as the angular delivery was missing the left-hander's leg-stump.

Mr. Head on his part didn't play too many attacking shots save one lofted six over long off Mr. Ashwin's bowling. He also had five fours in his kitty.

Mr. Ashwin did try to attack but both the left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel looked ineffective as they are not known to get appreciable turn off the surface if there isn't much help on offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US