Australia made to wait for victory over Pakistan in first test

Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first test in Brisbane on Sunday but they were forced to wait until late in the fourth day by a magnificent rearguard action from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

The Australian quicks finally got the job done with the second new ball, dismissing the last four batsmen for 30 runs to ensure they would take a 1-0 lead to Adelaide Oval for the second and final test of the series.

Azam scored his second test century in a 132-run partnership with Rizwan, who was dismissed five runs short of his maiden hundred in what was only his second test match.

Yasir Shah also offered stubborn resistance but when he was sent packing for 42, the writing was on the wall for the tourists and the victory was secured when Imran Khan holed out in the deep.

Josh Hazlewood took 4-63 and his fellow quick Mitchell Starc 3-73 but it was off-spinner Nathan Lyon who played the most decisive role in finishing off the tourists.

Azam showed the quality that many believe will one day make him one of the world's best batsmen in a superb 173-ball innings, hitting 13 fours including the confident drive that brought him to cricket's most significant milestone

He was caught behind off Lyon for 104 half an hour before tea - a slightly quicker ball catching the outside edge of his bat and flying through to wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

Rizwan had already secured his first test half century and was not done yet, batting expansively as he moved towards the hundred mark only to misjudge an uppercut off Hazlewood with the ball flying to Lyon at deep backward point.

Pakistan had resumed on 64-3 after a miserable day three at the Gabba on which Marnus Labuschagne (185) and David Warner (154) had helped Australia accumulate a first-innings tally of 580 in reply to Pakistan's 240.

Australia started well on Sunday too with Pat Cummins removing opener Shan Masood for 42 to break a 68-run partnership with Azam before Hazlewood pitched in five balls later to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed for a duck.

Pakistan's dream of an unlikely maiden test series triumph in Australia might now be gone but their fightback on Sunday should give them renewed hope heading into the second test, a day-night affair which begins on Friday.