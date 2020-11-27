Cricket

Australia opt to bat against India in first ODI

India's Mayank Agarwal is airborne as he attempts to take a catch during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI 27 November 2020 11:13 IST
Updated: 27 November 2020 11:13 IST

Mayank Agarwal will open for India alongside Shikhar Dhawan in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

Sydney Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first One-Day International, here on Friday.

Steve Smith replaced injured Mitchell Marsh in Australia’s eleven that last played in England.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

