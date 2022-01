Australia in Sri Lanka | Gunathilaka returns; Malinga bowling coach

Colombo

27 January 2022 03:41 IST

Rumesh Ratnayake has been named as the interim coach

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka will return to international cricket after a ban for breaching COVID-19 rules with his inclusion for next month's Twenty20 tour of Australia, selectors announced on Wednesday.

The all-rounder and two others were sanctioned after they admitted breaching a bio-secure bubble in Durham during a tour of England last June.

Legendary pacer Lasith Malinga was appointed specialist bowling coach of the team while Rumesh Ratnayake has been named as the interim coach.

The squad: Dasun Shanaka (Capt.), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando.