Australia crushes New Zealand

Australia crushed New Zealand by 71 runs in the first One-Day International at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

After New Zealand had kept the home side to 258 for seven, the Australian bowling attack dismissed the visitors for 187.

Cricket Australia barred spectators from the match owing to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the strange sight of players acknowledging milestones to empty grandstands.

It was also revealed that Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson was in quarantine early in the day and had been tested for the virus after feeling unwell. However, he was subsequently cleared and returned to the ground to rejoin his teammates.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch chose to bat, and the home side at one stage was looking at a score in excess of 300 following a superb opening partnership by Finch and David Warner.

But once Warner (67) and Finch (60) were dismissed, the Australian innings lost momentum and New Zealand clawed its way back into the game, despite a late flourish from Marnus Labuschagne, who made 56 off 52 balls.

New Zealand may have seen it as a good chance to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, but some superb Australian bowling in the first 10 overs meant the visitors were always behind in the chase.

None of the New Zealand batsmen was able to dominate — Martin Guptill top-scored with 40 — and wickets fell at regular intervals as Australia took control.

The victory will come as a welcome boost to the Australians, who had lost their last five ODIs in series losses to South Africa and India.

Test spearhead Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with three for 25, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh claimed three for 29. Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets each in an impressive team display.

Earlier, New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi reined Australia in after Finch and Warner’s bright start.

Warner brought up a chanceless half-century but soon began to struggle when New Zealand’s fastest bowler, Lockie Ferguson, came round the wicket and he eventually fell when he was beaten by pace and sliced a Ferguson thunderbolt to mid-on.

Santner struck next when Finch got a faint edge to ’keeper Tom Latham to leave Australia at 145 for two. He then rocked the home side when he bowled Steve Smith (14) for the addition of only one run.

Leg-spinner Sodhi was expensive early but he adjusted his length and claimed the next three wickets to give New Zealand hope of chasing down the total under the SCG lights.

The second match will be on Sunday, also at the SCG.