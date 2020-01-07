Australia coach Langer to take a break

Australia coach Justin Langer is taking a break and will not travel to India, where his senior assistant Andrew McDonald will lead the side in the three-match series ODI series, starting January 14.

The 38-year-old McDonald will be in charge for the first time and Langer is confident the former medium-pacer will excel in his new role.

“I said to him this morning, ‘we’re not reinventing the wheel’ He’s got a really good opportunity,” Langer was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.