Australia captain Pat Cummins eyes return during ODI series against India in September

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been advised rest for six weeks

August 15, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - Sydney

PTI
Australia’s Pat Cummins fractured his wrist during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval (July 27-31). File

Australia’s Pat Cummins fractured his wrist during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval (July 27-31). File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Recovering from a left wrist injury, Australia captain Pat Cummins on August 15 said he is eyeing a return to international cricket during his side's three-match ODI series against India in late September, ahead of the World Cup.

Cummins, who fractured his wrist during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval (July 27-31), has been advised rest for six weeks.

The pace bowler is set to miss Australia's five-match ODI series against South Africa between September 7 and 17. Australia will play ODIs against India on September 22, 24 and 27.

“I'll head over to South Africa at the back-end of that leg. But we're probably looking more at those one-dayers (against India) ahead of the World Cup.

“It shouldn't be too bad. Another few weeks and it'll be right,” said Cummins, sounding hopeful of him playing in the World Cup to be held in India from October 5 and November 19.

Cummins said he would probably assess his role as ODI captain after the World Cup.

"The captaincy for the ODIs, we've kind of shared around a little bit. We'll get over there, and have a look at that,” he said.

Cummins said Mitchell Marsh, who has been appointed as Australia’s T20I captain, is the logical choice to succeed him in the role of the ODI leader.

“The good thing is we have a few options. (Mitchell Marsh) is probably the most obvious one if he's doing the T20s as well. Off the field, he's just a great people-person. His energy's infectious, he's great to hang around with, always good fun.”

Cummins had taken over as Australia’s 50-over format captain last year from Aaron Finch but since then he had led only in two of the six ODIs they played.

He missed one match against England as Josh Hazlewood stepped in.

Steve Smith led Australia in a three-match ODI series against India earlier this year as Cummins returned home following the death of his mother.

