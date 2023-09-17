HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Australia brings back Smith, Maxwell and Starc for India ODIs

The trio were nursing injuries and missed their recent tour of South Africa

September 17, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Melbourne

PTI
Australia’s Mitchell Starc bowls during a training session. File

Australia’s Mitchell Starc bowls during a training session. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia has brought back Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc in its 18-man squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series in India.

The trio were nursing injuries and missed their recent tour of South Africa.

Top-order batter Travis Head missed out after suffering a fracture on his left hand in South Africa and has been replaced by Matthew Short, who is yet to make his ODI debut.

Aaron Hardie, Tim David and Michael Neser also missed out, while all-rounder Ashton Agar is on paternity leave.

While pacer Spencer Johnson retains his place, Marnus Labuschagne also finds himself in the squad, having scored an unbeaten 80 and 124 in the opening two ODIs against the Proteas.

The three ODIs will be played in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot on September 24, 28 and October 1, respectively before the ODI World Cup, starting October 5.

Australia squad for India ODIs: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.