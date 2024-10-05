ADVERTISEMENT

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in women's T20 World Cup

Updated - October 05, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Sharjah

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka struggled big time with Nilakshika Silva top-scoring with 29 not out as they huffed and puffed their way to 93 for 7

PTI

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner watches after playing a shot during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates on Saturday (October 5, 2024) | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champions Australia overcame a mighty scare to eventually beat Sri Lanka by six wickets after pacer Megan Schutt's probing spell set them up for a small winning target in their women's T20 World Cup campaign opener in Sharjah on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Set a paltry target of 94, Australia were 35/3 at the end of power play, losing captain Alyssa Healy (4), Georgia Wareham (3) and Ellyse Perry (17) early in their run chase.

Ind vs NZ Women’s T20 World Cup: Kiwi captain trusts umpire’s decision after controversial run-out, says it may have ‘stalled’ India’s momentum

But, a 43-run partnership between Beth Mooney (43 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (12) helped Australia go past the target with 34 balls to spare, as they made 94/4 in 14.2 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka struggled big time with Nilakshika Silva top-scoring with 29 not out as they huffed and puffed their way to 93 for 7. Sri Lanka could hit just four boundaries in the whole innings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Schutt (3/12) also equalled South Africa's Shabnim Ismail's record scalp of 43 wickets across all editions of the T20 World Cup. The Sri Lankans were 25/3 in the seventh over and 43/3 at the halfway stage, and they never recovered from there.

Interestingly, the Australians also bowled 13 extras, including five no-balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was Sri Lanka's second loss of the tournament, having lost to Pakistan on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

Women's T20 World Cup: Devine leads New Zealand to victory over India

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 93 for 7 in 20 overs (Nilakshika Silva 29 not out; Megan Schutt 3/12).

Australia: 94 for 4 in 14.2 overs (Beth Mooney 43 not out; Sugandika Kumari 1/16).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US