Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in women's T20 World Cup

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka struggled big time with Nilakshika Silva top-scoring with 29 not out as they huffed and puffed their way to 93 for 7

Updated - October 05, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Sharjah

PTI
Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner watches after playing a shot during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates on Saturday (October 5, 2024)

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner watches after playing a shot during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates on Saturday (October 5, 2024) | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champions Australia overcame a mighty scare to eventually beat Sri Lanka by six wickets after pacer Megan Schutt's probing spell set them up for a small winning target in their women's T20 World Cup campaign opener in Sharjah on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

Set a paltry target of 94, Australia were 35/3 at the end of power play, losing captain Alyssa Healy (4), Georgia Wareham (3) and Ellyse Perry (17) early in their run chase.

But, a 43-run partnership between Beth Mooney (43 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (12) helped Australia go past the target with 34 balls to spare, as they made 94/4 in 14.2 overs.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka struggled big time with Nilakshika Silva top-scoring with 29 not out as they huffed and puffed their way to 93 for 7. Sri Lanka could hit just four boundaries in the whole innings.

Schutt (3/12) also equalled South Africa's Shabnim Ismail's record scalp of 43 wickets across all editions of the T20 World Cup. The Sri Lankans were 25/3 in the seventh over and 43/3 at the halfway stage, and they never recovered from there.

Interestingly, the Australians also bowled 13 extras, including five no-balls.

This was Sri Lanka's second loss of the tournament, having lost to Pakistan on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 93 for 7 in 20 overs (Nilakshika Silva 29 not out; Megan Schutt 3/12).

Australia: 94 for 4 in 14.2 overs (Beth Mooney 43 not out; Sugandika Kumari 1/16).

Published - October 05, 2024 07:09 pm IST

