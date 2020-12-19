Australia beat India by 8 wickets in 1st Test

Australia beat India by eight wickets inside three days in the first day/night Test to go 1-0 up in the four-match series here on Saturday.
Australia overhauled the target of 90 runs during the second session on the third day, reaching to 93 for 2 in 21 overs in their second innings.
Earlier, India had folded their second innings in their lowest ever Test total of 36/9 in the morning session.
Brief Scores:
India: 244 all out & 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs (Mayank Agarwal 9; Pat Cummins 4/21; Josh Hazlewood 5/8).
Australia: 191 all out & 93 for 2 in 21 overs (Matthew Wade 33, Joe Burns not out 51; R Ashwin 1/16).
Ind vs Aus scoreboard Australia 2nd Innings
Matthew Wade run out 33
Joe Burns not out 51
Marnus Labuschagne c Agarwal b Ashwin 6
Steven Smith not out 1
Total: (For 2 wickets in 21 overs) 93
Fall of Wickets: 70/1 82/2
Bowling: Umesh Yadav 8-1-49-0, Jasprit Bumrah 7-1-27-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 6-1-16-1.
