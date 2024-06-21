ADVERTISEMENT

T20 World Cup 2024 | Australia beat Bangladesh by 28 runs under DLS method

Updated - June 21, 2024 10:31 am IST

Published - June 21, 2024 10:30 am IST - North Sound (Antigua)

Opting to field first, Australia restricted Bangladesh to 140 for eight with senior pacer Pat Cummins (3/29) grabbing this tournament's first hat-trick

PTI

Australia’s Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins, right, congratulate teammate Glenn Maxwell, centre, after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia beat Bangladesh by 28 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis (DLS) method in their rain-interrupted Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup here.

Opting to field first, Australia restricted Bangladesh to 140 for eight with senior pacer Pat Cummins (3/29) grabbing this tournament's first hat-trick.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked up two wickets, while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (41) and Towhid Hridoy (40) were the main contributors for Bangladesh with the bat.

In reply, Australia raced to 100 for two in 11.2 overs with opener David Warner striking an unbeaten 35-ball 53 when rain stopped play.

The DLS par was 72 at this stage, which meant Australia were 28 runs ahead.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 140/8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 41, Towhid Hridoy 40; Pat Cummins 3/29)

Australia: 100/2 in 11.2 overs (David Warner 53 not out, Travis Head 31; Rishad Hossain 2/23).

