Australia batter Khawaja reprimanded by ICC over black armband to support Palestinians in Gaza

December 22, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - Sydney

ICC regulations prevent cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches

AP

Australia’s David Warner (R) and teammate Usman Khawaja leave at the lunch break during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on December 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia batter Usman Khawaja has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for wearing a black armband in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the first cricket test against Pakistan.

Khawaja was born in Pakistan and is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed the charge in breach of the clothing and equipment regulations to Australian media.

Sportsmen have a platform — some use it well, others waste it

“Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages,” it said.

“This is a breach under the category of an other breach' and the sanction for a first offense is a reprimand.” The charge means Khawaja can accept a warning and continue to play. However, he faces additional sanctions if he wears the armband again in the second test against Pakistan beginning on December 26 in Melbourne.

