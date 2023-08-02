ADVERTISEMENT

Australia and England docked World Test Championship points for slow over rates in Ashes

August 02, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - LONDON

Australia and England have been docked points in the World Test Championship for their slow over rates during the recently completed Ashes series

AP

England’s Chris Woakes celebrates the dismissal of Australia’s Steven Smith, left, on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at The Oval cricket ground in London, on, July 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia and England were docked points in the World Test Championship on August 2 for their slow over rates during the recently completed Ashes series.

Australia, the reigning test world champion, had 10 points deducted and England lost 19 points. They had each collected 28 points for winning two tests apiece as well as a draw in the five-match series that finished 2-2 on Monday.

The punishments meant Australia dropped to third place in the nascent standings and England to fifth. The next WTC final isn't until 2025.

England fell foul of the over-rate regulations in four of the five tests, and Australia in one of them.

The International Cricket Council last month implemented an overhaul of the sanctions for slow over rates, which was retrospectively applied for the start of this WTC cycle.

