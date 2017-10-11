Aussies bowled better, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The difference in application and intensity of the two bowling sides proved decisive in the second T20I between India and Australia, according to the Indian pace-spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The visitors scored an eight-wicket win after the home team’s batting capitulated against the brilliance of Jason Behrendorff. The Australian left-arm speedster picked up four wickets in three overs in his first spell.

“It was a tough wicket for batting. It appeared damp with the rain happening couple of hours before the match. The Australians did well to make the most of it. On our turn, we tried our best to take the initial wickets but could not. I would say they bowled better than us,” Bhuvneshwar said after match.

Bhuvneshwar, who picked up one wicket, appreciated the way Behrendorff used the conditions to his favour. “He bowled really well. He bowled the perfect line and length and made good use of the conditions. He has a natural ability to swing the ball with pace. If you get three or four wickets in the T20s, it becomes crucial,” Bhuvneshwar added.

He said the wickets of opener Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli in the first over of the innings ended the prospects of a big score. “You need to be a bit fortunate to get three or four wickets in the T20s. The wickets of Rohit and Virat became crucial,” Bhuvneshwar said about his team’s batting that could post only a modest 118.

Behrendorff, who was the man-of-the-match for his spell of 4-0-21-4 (including 17 dot balls), said it was a dream performance. “It is an unbelievable feeling, to be honest. To be able get out there and get four wickets in four overs is something special,” Behrendorff said.