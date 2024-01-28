ADVERTISEMENT

AUS vs WI second Test | Shamar Joseph shines as West Indies stuns Australia

January 28, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

The pink ball Test had some scintillating moments throughout the four days.

The Hindu Bureau

West Indies’ Shamar Joseph celebrates a dismissal on day 4 of the second Test against Australia in Brisbane on January 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chasing a target of 216, Australia were bundled out for 207 and West Indies won the second Test by 8 runs in Brisbane on January 28.

The pink ball Test had some scintillating moments throughout the four days.

West Indies were all out for 311 in the first inning and Australia declared at 289 for 9. Australia dismissed West Indies for 193 in the second innings setting themselves a target of 216.

Steve Smith fought a lone battle with a magnificent unbeaten 91. It was once again Shamar Joseph (7 for 68) who his control and speed troubled the Australian batsmen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alzarri Joseph (2 for 62) and Justin Greaves (1 for 46) gave Shamar Joseph good support with the ball.

In two Tests he has played, Shamar Joseph took 13 wickets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US