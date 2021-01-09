Cricket

Aus. vs. India third Test | Ravindra Jadeja suffers injury, unlikely to bowl

India's Ravindra Jadeja holds his hand after he was hit by the ball on the third day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 9, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a nasty blow to his left thumb and is unlikely to bowl in the Australian second innings of the third Test after being taken for scans to ascertain the damage to his bowling hand.

Jadeja's 28-run knock allowed India to limit Australia's first-innings lead to less than 100 but towards the end, a short ball from Mitchell Starc hit him on the gloves and he needed immediate medical attention.

"Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans," the BCCI stated in a media release.

He was in pain and once the team was back in the field for the second innings, his left thumb looked pretty swollen and the physio applied taping on it. He threw a few balls but then it was decided that it won't be possible for him to continue.

