Aus vs India 4th Test | Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to abdominal strain

12 January 2021 09:33 IST

It is now expected that two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will be leading the Indian attack.

The injury-ravaged Indian team was dealt another blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.

Bumrah, key to India’s attack, sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney.

It has been learnt that Bumrah’s scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England.

“Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England,” a BCCI source told PTI.

It is now expected that two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will be leading the Indian attack and will be joined by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T. Natarajan in the Brisbane Test, starting January 15.