Aus vs Ind | Wanted to stand up as a senior: Jhulan

Crucial: Jhulan Goswami was was named player-of-the-match for her allround performance.  

Jhulan Goswami could not quite finish the job for India with the ball in the previous match. But on Sunday, she did, with the bat.

When she danced down the track and lofted Sophie Molineux’s third ball in the final over for a boundary at Mackay, it marked the end of Australia’s streak of 26 ODI wins as well as India’s biggest ever chase.

Jhulan, who was named Player-of-the-Match (she took three for 37 earlier in the day), said she wasn’t aware of either record. She said she wanted to stand up as a senior member of the team.

“We were hurt by the loss in the last match, in which a lot of drama happened in the last over, and it was important for me, as the senior member of the team, to come back and deliver when it required most,” she told reporters.

“I tried to hold my nerve and give my best.”

The 38-year-old seamer said she was looking forward to the Day/Night Test against Australia, starting on September 30 at Carrara.

“I want to know what happens with the pink ball when we play cricket at night,” she said.

“Before I quit, I want to have some experience of playing with the pink ball.”


