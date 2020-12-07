Aus vs Ind | Jadeja may miss first Test

Concussion rule mandates 7-10 days’ rest.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to miss the first Test against Australia owing to the concussion and a hamstring injury that he sustained during the opening T20I in Canberra.

The 32-year-old, who is one short of his 50th Test, is likely to be out for at least three weeks, ruling him out of the first Day/Night Test in Adelaide starting on December 17.

In case it turns out to be a hamstring tear, he could miss the second Boxing Day Test in Melbourne from December 26 as well.

“As per ICC’s concussion protocol, after any head injury, a player needs to be rested for seven to 10 days, which effectively rules Jadeja out of the three-day day/night warm-up game at the SCG from December 11,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“Therefore, it is next to impossible the team management would field Jadeja without any warm-up game time ahead of the opening Test,” the source said.

However, more than concussion, it is understood that the hamstring injury is likely to keep Jadeja out of action for at least one Test, if not two.

In 49 Tests, Jadeja has taken 213 wickets and scored 1,869 runs with a hundred and 14 fifties at an average of 35.26.