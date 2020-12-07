Aus vs Ind | Green in good touch

Umesh and Ashwin put up a fine show.

Senior pros Umesh Yadav and R. Ashwin staked a strong claim for a spot in India’s playing XI for the first Test, with impressive performances against Australia-A on Monday. Australia-A scored 286 for eight on the second day, riding on Cameron Green’s unbeaten century.

Australia-A took a 39-run lead after India-A declared its first innings at 247 for nine in the first hour, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane remaining unbeaten on 117.

With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being automatic choices, Umesh (18-3-44-3), fighting for the third pacer’s slot, certainly looked more penetrative than Mohammed Siraj (19-4-71-2) with the new ball.

Umesh removed openers Will Pucovski (1) and Joe Burns (4) in his third and fourth overs to make initial inroads.

Ashwin (19-2-58-2), bowling with his cap on, reminded old-timers of Australian off-spinner of the ’80s Greg Mathews (hero of the 1986 Madras tied Test).

For Australia-A, giant all-rounder Green continued his rich vein of Sheffield Shield form with an unbeaten 114 off 173 balls with 10 fours and a six. He added 104 for the sixth wicket with Tim Paine (44), after the team was reduced to 98 for five.

Another 49 for the eighth wicket with paceman Michael Neser (33) ensured that Australia-A had recovered from a collapse.

Brief scores: India-A 247 for nine decl. (Ajinkya Rahane 117 n.o., Cheteshwar Pujara 54, James Pattinson 3/58) vs Australia-A 286 for eight in 85 overs (Cameron Green 114 batting, Tim Paine 44, Umesh Yadav 3/44, R. Ashwin 2/58, Mohd. Siraj 2/71).