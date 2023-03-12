ADVERTISEMENT

Aus vs Ind 4th Test | Shreyas Iyer suffers back pain again, taken for scans

March 12, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - Ahmedabad

Iyer had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second game in Delhi.

PTI

Shreyas Iyer bats during the Third Test match against Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium on March 02, 2023, in Indore. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans after complaining of back pain on the penultimate day of the fourth and final Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Iyer's injury came to light after wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat came out to bat ahead of him following the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (28) in the morning session.

Iyer had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second game in Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play​. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," BCCI said in a medical update.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US