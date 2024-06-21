ADVERTISEMENT

Aus vs Ban: Pat Cummins takes first hat-trick of T20 World Cup 2024

Updated - June 21, 2024 09:18 am IST

Published - June 21, 2024 09:16 am IST - North Sound (Antigua)

Cummins removed Mahmuddulla and Mahedi Hasan off the last two deliveries of the 18th over and then returned to dismiss Towid Hridoy off the first ball of the last over to claim the seventh hat-trick in T20I World Cups.

PTI

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates after dismissing Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh for his hat-trick during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia pacer Pat Cummins grabbed the first hat-trick of the ongoing T20 World Cup during the team's Super Eights match against Bangladesh in Antigua.

He finished with figures of 3/29.

Cummins thus joined compatriot Brett Lee, the only other Australian to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick, which also came against Bangladesh.

Lee was the first to claim a hat-trick in the marquee event way back in 2007 and the Australian remained the only one to achieve the feat until the 2021 edition when Ireland pacer Curtis Campher (2021), Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2021) and South African quick Kagisa Rabada joined the elusive list.

Other bowlers to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup include UAE's Karthik Meiyappan (2022) and Joshua Little (2022) of Ireland.

