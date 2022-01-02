‘Asia Cup win will boost confidence for U-19 WC’

New Delhi

02 January 2022 05:50 IST

V.V.S. Laxman called the result an “ideal confidence-booster”

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head V.V.S. Laxman feels the Indian Under-19 team’s Asia Cup title triumph becomes more praiseworthy as it came despite the players’ preparations being hit by inclement weather in the run-up to the tournament.

Laxman also called the result an “ideal confidence-booster” ahead of the ICC U-19 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5 in the West Indies.

“Congrats to the India U-19 side on the #AsiaCupU19 triumph! Their preparations were hit by the weather, among other things, but it’s heartening to see them improve by the game. “That’s as satisfying as the title win itself. Ideal confidence-booster for the World Cup,” Laxman tweeted.

