Cricket

‘Asia Cup win will boost confidence for U-19 WC’

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head V.V.S. Laxman feels the Indian Under-19 team’s Asia Cup title triumph becomes more praiseworthy as it came despite the players’ preparations being hit by inclement weather in the run-up to the tournament.

Laxman also called the result an “ideal confidence-booster” ahead of the ICC U-19 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5 in the West Indies.

“Congrats to the India U-19 side on the #AsiaCupU19 triumph! Their preparations were hit by the weather, among other things, but it’s heartening to see them improve by the game. “That’s as satisfying as the title win itself. Ideal confidence-booster for the World Cup,” Laxman tweeted.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2022 5:50:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/asia-cup-win-will-boost-confidence-for-u-19-wc/article38089474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY