Asia Cup | V.V.S. Laxman takes charge as interim head coach of Team India in Dravid’s absence

File picture of V. V. S. Laxman | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

V.V.S. Laxman joined India’s squad on Wednesday as the interim head coach for the Asia Cup, starting in the United Arab Emirates from August 27. Laxman has been appointed since Rahul Dravid, the head coach, could not board the flight to the Emirates on Tuesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Mr Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE,” Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, wrote through a statement on Wednesday.

Dravid to join after testing negative

“Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.”

The earliest Dravid can join the squad will be on September 1. But with India set to open its campaign with the high-profile encounter against Pakistan on Sunday, the BCCI hierarchy deputed Laxman to overlook the team’s preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laxman, along with vice-captain K. L. Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, arrived in Dubai from Harare on Wednesday ahead of the team’s first training session.