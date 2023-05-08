ADVERTISEMENT

ACC set to move Asia Cup out of Pakistan after members reject PCB’s hybrid model; Sri Lanka may host tournament

May 08, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Sri Lanka has emerged as a front-runner to host the six-nation tournament as extremely humid conditions in the UAE in the month of September could lead to injuries to players

PTI

Indian Captain Hardik Pandya and Sri Lankan Captain Dasun Shanaka during the toss in the 1st T20I cricket match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 03, 2023. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

In a huge setback to Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on May 8 decided to move the Asia Cup out of the country after PCB’s proposal to host the tournament on a ‘hybrid model’ was rejected by the member nations.

Sri Lanka has emerged as a front-runner to host the six-nation tournament as extremely humid conditions in the UAE in the month of September could lead to injuries to players.

It will be interesting to see if Pakistan, after this snub, competes in the tournament, scheduled to be held from September 2-17.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was forced to propose an alternative after BCCI refused to send the Indian team to the neighbouring nation due to diplomatic tension between the two countries.

The PCB is hopeful that there will be another round of discussions on May 9 in case there is a change of heart.

PCB had proposed that India play their games in the UAE while Pakistan host their matches on home soil.

“Najam Sethi (PCB chairman) was in Dubai today to procure support but to his horror there were no takers for his proposal of Pakistan playing its games in Karachi or Lahore and India playing in UAE. Sri Lanka was always with BCCI and now even Bangladesh Cricket Board seemed opposed to the idea,” an ACC source told PTI.

“ACC has always maintained that in principle the ‘hybrid model’ is unacceptable and the budgetary sanctions can never be passed.” “Also it’s not about Pakistan hosting its own matches. It also means that if India and Pakistan are in same group, the third team will be travelling to and fro between Dubai and a city in Pakistan,” the source added.

What added fuel to the fire is PCB’s recent decision to host Pakistan Super League’s matches in UAE due to escalated costs of security arrangements.

“Also logistically, the broadcasters wouldn’t want to send separate units in two countries. Sri Lanka, just like UAE doesn’t require inter-city flights whether you play at the Khettarama (Premadasa Stadium), SSC or Galle or Kandy,” he added.

However, the ACC chairman Jay Shah will need to convene an Executive Body meeting to make the decision official.

In the prevailing situation, whether Pakistan participates in the event or decides against coming to India for the World Cup remains to be seen.

“Even ICC won’t agree to Pakistan playing its matches outside India (during World Cup). So let’s see what PCB decides,” the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport / cricket

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US