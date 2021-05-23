Asia Cup postponed to 2023

The Asia Cup has been postponed for the second year in succession, owing to COVID-19.

Confirming the postponement through a statement on Sunday, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said the rescheduled edition will be played in 2023.

The ACC had postponed the 2020 edition to June 2021, allotting it to Sri Lanka in June. However, the COVID-19 surge has forced the ACC to virtually call the edition off.

“On account of a packed FTP, it has been concluded that there is no practical window in the year when all the teams would be available to participate. The Board has accordingly considered the matter very carefully and determined that the only way ahead would be to postpone the event,” the statement read.

”It would therefore only be feasible for this edition of the tournament to be held in 2023 as there is already an Asia Cup in 2022. Dates for the same will be confirmed in due course.”