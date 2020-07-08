Asia Cup cancelled, says Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly

NEW DELHI

08 July 2020 22:18 IST

Says if T20 WC is not held, BCCI will strive hard to hold the IPL

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Asia Cup T20, scheduled to be held in September, because of the pandemic.

“Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, jo September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled),” Ganguly told ‘Sports Tak’ in an Instagram live session.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, which has the hosting rights, confirmed it has agreed to host the event in 2022 and Sri Lanka is now expected to hold it next year.

Advertising

Advertising

No decision on IPL

Taking about the IPL, Ganguly said: “I don’t know about it as getting a window is important. The T20 World Cup is there and the ICC is trying to make it happen as it generates a lot of revenue for them. Unless we get clear cut directions from the ICC, we can’t say anything about the IPL.”

Ganguly said if the T20 Word Cup is cancelled, the BCCI will put all its energies on staging the IPL. The BCCI will lose around ₹4000 crore if the event doesn’t take place.

“It is a very important tournament for India. Our target is to host it in India across four-five venues. If not, then having it overseas is an option,”

When asked as to when the Indian team will be seen in action next, Ganguly said: “It is tough to say now as no one knows when the virus situation improves. Our preparations are in place but we can only implement them on the ground. Stadiums are open but players are not going to train there because chances of getting infected are high.”